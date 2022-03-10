How to decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Camper with flamingo lawn ornaments in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 14 delivers one toughest set of challenges yet, with one tasking players to decorate one of two landmarks with five flamingo lawn ornaments. These ornaments will already be available to you in-game, but there are particular areas where they need to be placed. Here’s where you should head to finish the challenge and earn a mass amount of XP.

Where to place flamingo lawn ornaments in Shell or High Water

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shell or High Water is a landmark northeast of Logjam Lumberyard and is made up mainly of a mansion as well as maze in its backyard. You can spot where to place these ornaments from the transparent flamingo outlines set around the area (as shown above). Two of these can be found inside the back of the maze, with each flamingo on opposite ends. You can also place two more ornaments next to the water fountain to the left out of the house. The last ornament can then be set next to the tree closest to the home’s front entrance.

Where to place flamingo lawn ornaments in Happy Camper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The flamingo ornaments in Happy Camper are more spread than in Shell or High Water, but it may be more a suitable location for some, as it typically isn’t visited by many opponents. To find the landmark, simply head west of Loot Lake where there are a collection of RVs and campfires.

It is best to begin by dropping on the east side of this location, as the first two flamingos should be set next to the campfire just off the shores of Loot Lake. From there, head up the hill to the west where another ornament can be set next to a yellow RV. The next flamingo can then be placed further west at a campfire set in the center of Happy Camper. Lastly, go north from the campfire till you spot three different colored RVs parked next to a basketball hoop. You should then place this flamingo in front of the blue RV.

Related: All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1