How to donate Bars voting for construction projects on The Block in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Between July 21, 2022 and August 6, 2022, Fortnite is running two special summer questlines: No Sweat Summer and Rebuild the Block. The first quest of Rebuild the Block is to donate Bars voting for construction projects on The Block. Completing this quest not only earns you 14K XP, it also gives you the chance to have your say regarding how some of the buildings in Tilted Towers will look in the near future.

How to donate Bars in Rebuild The Block

To donate Bars, you have to find and interactive with one of the voting billboards scattered around the map. They’re notice boards with yellow awnings and large blueprints pinned to them, and they’re marked by a checkmark box icon. The most obvious place to find one is at the corresponding construction site in Tilted Towers. The quest marker will guide you to Tilted Towers, but not to any of the individual billboards.

Between July 21, 9AM ET and July 27, 3PM ET you can vote on the Restaurant, which is the construction site on the south side of Tilted Towers. Between July 27, 3PM ET and AUGUST 3, 1AM ET you can vote on the Apartments, which is the construction site west of the center of Tilted Towers. And between August 3, 1AM ET and August 9, 9AM ET you can vote on the Shops, which is the construction site on the northeast side of Tilted Towers.

To vote, approach the billboard and interact with it. You’ll then be presented with three design choices for the corresponding building. Choose the design you like best and confirm your vote. Each vote costs 50 Bars, and you need to donate 900 Bars to complete the quest, so that’s a total of 18 votes. One more thing; the Rebuild the Block questline is really popular, so Tilted Towers will be even more crowded than usual during this period. You’re vulnerable to attack while voting. But on the other hand, if you want some easy eliminations, lurking near the billboards is an effective (if cheap) strategy.