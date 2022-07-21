Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ropes in seven more challenges for players to complete for more XP and Battle Stars. This fresh new set of quests is certainly not as easy as previous weeks’, though. Those daring to take them on will be performing unique objectives, such as quieting the battle royale’s loudest location and wrecking havoc with one of Season 3’s latest vehicles. Here is every new seasonal quest included within Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7.

All Week 7 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Players prepared to finish all seven challenges can expect to earn a grand total of 105,000 XP, as each grants 15,000 XP. Although most previous Season 3 challenges dealt with touring the map, Week 7 shakes it up with some of the most absurd quests yet. For instance, you will be asked to shut off the DJ’s music in Rave Cave, while another consists of pulling off aerial spins from a wolf or boar.

Each quest and their requirements can be discovered below.

Keep the first weapon you collect in your inventory until you reach the top 20 players (0/1)

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1)

Destroy structures with a Baller (0/20)

Throw different consumable pickups in a single match (0/3)

Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a wolf or boar (0/1)

Stop the music at Rave Cave (0/3)

Crack opponents’ shields (0/3)

As always, we will be adding links above to guides that will aid you during the week’s tougher tasks. The quests will first be made available on July 21 at 9 AM ET and will be joined by the game’s No Sweat Summer Event. The event bears more than a dozen quests of its own with rewards spanning from a summer-themed Back Bling, a Glider, an Emote, and XP.