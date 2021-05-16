How to download PUBG Mobile Season 19 update
PUBG Mobile Season 19 is called Traverse.
PUBG Corporation has released the PUBG Mobile Season 19 update on the global servers. The update has added many new season exclusive rewards in the Royale Pass section, including outfits, ornaments, emotes, and more. In addition to this, players can start pushing their ranks to unlock various tier rewards.
PUBG Mobile Season 19 Update Download
Unlike the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update, Season 19 update is not available to download from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and players can download it by following the steps mentioned below:
- Open PUBG Mobile on your device, and make sure that it’s running on the latest version, i.e., PUBG Mobile 1.4.
- If you haven’t updated your game yet, go to the app store to do it and if you find any problem while downloading the latest update from Google Play Store, install it via the APK files.
- Now, there will be a small-sized in-game update on the loading screen of the game.
- The update will start getting downloaded automatically, and it will take a few seconds.
- Now, log in with your account if you haven’t, and the RP section of the game will get unlocked with the arrival of PUBG Mobile Season 19.
- Go to the RP section present on the right side of the screen and start completing your missions to unlock the rewards.