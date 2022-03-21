How to establish a device uplink near Seven Outpost, Sanctuary, and Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In order to restore building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will be tasked with helping the Seven’s resistance army in a questline known as Rebuilding. One of the quests features The Imagined asking you to plant device uplinks in either a Seven Outpost, Sanctuary, or Synapse Station. It sounds pretty simple, but there are specific spots in each POI the device needs to placed in. In this guide, we’ll be recommending and marking an area that should help complete this quest in no time.

Firstly, you will only need to set a device uplink in just one of these locations. We recommend you place it at the Seven Outpost, as enemies aren’t typically roaming the area. This outpost is directly north of Sanctuary and has The Origin walking around it. Once there, you’ll have to head west about 100 meters until you see a blue light being emitted from the ground. This is where you will plant the device and complete the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To plant the device, simply walk up to it and press the same button you use to switch to your pickaxe. After it is planted, The Imagined will grant you access to the next Rebuilding quest and reward you 40,000 XP for a job well done.

