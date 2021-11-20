How to evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

One of the new Pokemon added in Generation 4 was Lickilicky, the evolved form of Gen 1 Pokemon Lickitung. Lickilicky’s evolution is a bit different as compared to other evolutions of previous generation Pokemon that were added in the Sinnoh region. Why do we say that? Well, it involves learning a specific move.

To evolve a Lickitung into a Lickilicky in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will first need to obtain the Normal Pokemon Lickitung. Then, you will need to teach Lickitung a very specific move. The move is a Rock one called Rollout.

This move is quite simple to learn if your Lickitung was bred, as the Normal Pokemon will actually learn it at Lv. 6. However, if your Lickitung doesn’t know this move and Lickitung is past that level, don’t fret.

You will need to go to the Move Tutor to teach Rollout to Lickitung. The Move Tutor can be found at Pastoria City. However, you will need to beat Maylene, the third Sinnoh Gym Leader, in order to get to the Move Tutor. And, make sure to have a Heart Scale. One Heart Scale is needed in order to re-learn or teach a Pokemon a move via the Move Tutor.

Once you’ve taught Lickitung the move Rollout, you’re not done just yet. You will need to level up Lickitung one more time, while the Normal-type Pokemon knows Rollout. This can be done either through battling other Pokemon and gaining EXP, or just by a Rare Candy.