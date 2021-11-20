How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Sinnoh region saw the addition of multiple new evolutions from previously added Pokemon in older generations. One of those new evolutions is Mismagius, the mysterious evolved form of Misdreavus, which was added to Pokemon lore in Generation 2. Mismagius is back for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and here’s how you can obtain it.

To evolve a Misdreavus into Mismagius, you will need a few things. First, you will obviously need to catch the Johto-era Ghost Pokemon Misdreavus. This Pokemon can only be caught in Shining Pearl. Second, a Dusk Stone will be required. A Dusk Stone works much like other stones in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, including Shiny, Moon, Water, and Fire Stones. These stones can evolve certain Pokemon that are exposed to it.

Dusk Stones can be obtained through Pokemon abilities, as well as from certain locations in the Sinnoh region. More information on how to get Dusk Stones can be found via our guide on finding these items. A link to that can be found down below.

Much like with other Pokemon that can evolve through stones, you will have to find one, once obtained, by going through the Other Items pocket in the bag. Then, select it with A, and then pick the ‘Use this item’ option. Find the Misdreavus that is in your party, and you should see that the item is compatible with the Ghost Pokemon. This means that the Dusk Stone can be used on Misdreavus.