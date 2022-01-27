Scyther and Scizor have long been a part of the Pokémon series, and up until now, the way the former evolves into the latter has remained the same. Typically, you have to trade Scyther while it’s equipped with a Metal Coat for it to evolve into Scizor. However, Pokémon Legends: Arceus streamlines this process a little bit. Here’s how to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Firstly, you’ll still need the Metal Coat item. There’s a slim chance you might find one during space-time distortions, but if you want one right away, you can always purchase a Metal Coat from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Once you have your Metal Coat, open up your satchel, and use the Metal Coat on your Scyther. The Pokémon will then evolve into Scizor. You don’t have to trade with anyone here, which is a pretty nice quality of life change.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus also introduces a new evolved form for Scyther: Kleavor. If you’re curious how to evolve Scyther into Kleavor, or where to get the Black Augurite required for that evolution, check out our coverage on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you’re wondering what undiscovered Pokémon you’ll find in the Hisui region, we’ve also compiled a list of every new Pokémon in the game.