How to evolve Togetic into Togekiss in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Beating the Elite Four and becoming the next Pokemon Champion has never been the only goal of the Pokemon games — you’ll also want to catch every Pokemon fill out your Pokedex, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different. Normally you can find Pokemon throughout the world or by trading version-exclusive Pokemon. However, some Pokemon require special methods to evolve or items to evolve. Togekiss is a great example, but luckily evolving your Togetic won’t be too hard.

Your first step to evolving your Togetic is, of course, having a Togepi. However, unlike most Pokemon, Togepi can be a bit of a pain to acquire, so you’ll need to jump through a few hoops in order to get your hands on one. Evolving Togepi into Togetic requires you to max out its happiness so it might take some time. Once you have your Togetic, the evolution process is simple.

All you need to do to evolve Togetic into Togekiss is to use a special evolutionary stone. Togekiss requires using a Shiny Stone. There are quite a few ways to find Shiny Stones, such as using a Pokemon with the Pickup ability. When you have your Shiny Stone, you just need to go into your bag and use it on your Togetic. Now you have a Togekiss and are one step closer to filling out your Pokedex.