How to find all Axion Sentinel Level Up Quest Pack Tokens in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has stolen a page out of last chapter’s book, offering a bundle with 28 Level Up Tokens and numerous cosmetics. This bundle is known as the Axion Sentinel Level Quest Pack, and it lets those who discover all of its weekly sets of tokens unlock a Back Bling, Pickaxe, and even an alternative Charged style for the Axion Sentinel skin. This guide will breakdown where you can run into every Level Up Token in the quest pack for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to find all Axion Sentinel Level Up Tokens

At the time of writing, the Axion Sentinel Level Up Token Quest Pack has debuted with just two sets of tokens to pick up on the map. Additionally, unlike previous seasons, these tokens must be found in a particular order, or else the rest of the token collection will not appear. In the meantime, players who pick up all of the currently released tokens will own the The Celestial Shell Back Bling and The Axion Sigil weapon Wrap.

All Part 1 Level Up Token locations

For the Week 1 set, all of the Axion Sentinel tokens spawn in the bottom-right corner of the map, mainly appearing outside the Faulty Splits POI. You can find Week 1 Level Up Token locations below, in the order they need to be picked up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level Up Token location #1 : The first Level Up Token will be at the top of the mountain south of Faulty Splits.

: The first Level Up Token will be at the top of the mountain south of Faulty Splits. Level Up Token location #2 : The next token should then appear at the very peak of the mountain, sitting next to a zipline.

: The next token should then appear at the very peak of the mountain, sitting next to a zipline. Level Up Token location #3 : You can then fall down the south side of the mountain and find this token next to a bike ramp.

: You can then fall down the south side of the mountain and find this token next to a bike ramp. Level Up Token location #4 : The fourth token is east of the mountain, inside the metal Cuddle Team Leader head.

: The fourth token is east of the mountain, inside the metal Cuddle Team Leader head. Level Up Token location #5 : The fifth token is on top of a hill directly north of the Cuddle Team Leader head.

: The fifth token is on top of a hill directly north of the Cuddle Team Leader head. Level Up Token location #6 : This next collectible is located to the left of the bridge that sits northeast of Faulty Splits.

: This next collectible is located to the left of the bridge that sits northeast of Faulty Splits. Level Up Token location #7: You can discover the last Week 1 token northwest of the bridge, to the left of a small stone building.

All Part 2 Level Up Token locations

The second part of the Axion Sentinel quests takes place on the north side of the map, near the Brutal Bastion POI. Similar to Part 1, this set also features a total of seven Level Up Tokens. Every Part 2 Level Up Token location is pictured and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level Up Token location #1 : The first token is set in front of the Beep ‘N Bounce Gas Station at the most northern point of the map.

: The first token is set in front of the Beep ‘N Bounce Gas Station at the most northern point of the map. Level Up Token location #2 : Southwest of the gas station, the next token sits on a snowy hill.

: Southwest of the gas station, the next token sits on a snowy hill. Level Up Token location #3 : You can then discover this third coin at the ice rink that is set northeast of Brutal Bastion.

: You can then discover this third coin at the ice rink that is set northeast of Brutal Bastion. Level Up Token location #4 : The next token will then spawn on the south side of this ice rink.

: The next token will then spawn on the south side of this ice rink. Level Up Token location #5 : For the remaining collectibles, you will need to make your way to the ice rink directly west of Brutal Bastion, as this fifth token is set on the east side of it.

: For the remaining collectibles, you will need to make your way to the ice rink directly west of Brutal Bastion, as this fifth token is set on the east side of it. Level Up Token location #6 : You can then pick up this coin on the left side of this rink.

: You can then pick up this coin on the left side of this rink. Level Up Token location #7: The last token should then spawn on the north side of the rink, near a bike ramp.

Related: How to raise your Heat Level in Fortnite Most Wanted

Once the Part 3 Level Up Tokens arrive on February 23 at 9 AM ET, this guide will be updated to display their respective locations. Before then, players should also take advantage of the battle royale’s Most Wanted event. It brings a new rewards tracker that carries the Gold Blooded Ace skin and other gold accessories, though you will need to complete the event’s challenges to unlock them.