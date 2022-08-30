How to find and defeat Apophis in Tower of Fantasy

Apophis is a higher-level robotic world boss in Tower of Fantasy, and you need to come with a perfectly prepared kit of weapons and items to defeat him. Like Robarg or any other world boss, defeating Apophis will reward you with an Advanced Password Chest with a chance to get a random SSR weapon or an SSR Tsubasa matrix. Here is how you can find and defeat Apophis in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find Apophis in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Apophis’ location in the middle of Banges, southeast of Banges Omnium Tower. The best way to reach his location is by gliding your way to it from the Banges Omnium Tower.

How to defeat Apophis in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apophis is a ruthless level 30 world boss, and you should be at least level 30 or more before engaging in a fight with him. You can fight him at earlier levels, but you will need to be extra careful as he will be able to one or two shot you to death. Additionally, it’s best to prepare for any unfortunate situation and have food items that heal and buff you.

At any level, you first need to find other players who also want to defeat Apophis. You can do that from the World Chat or form a team with your friends. At level 30 or below, it’s nearly impossible to defeat Apophis just by yourself, and even if you manage to do that, it will be extremely time-consuming.

Apophis is a Grievous-type monster in Tower of Fantasy, which means you and your team should not take any Grievous items or weapons with you to fight him as he will be resilient to those. Instead, take weapons and items with the Frost element since Apophis is weak against Frost.

We recommend having at least one long-range weapon, such as a Frost element bow while fighting him because this will put you at a good distance from him, allowing you to dodge most of the attacks. If you only have short-range weapons, try to attack him from behind; that way, you will still be able to avoid his attacks.

Apophis has two extremely surprising attacks for long-distance, and you should watch out for those at all costs. He mostly throws a quick rock when you are fighting at a long distance, and then he might pounce at you, so pay attention to those. You can easily avoid the rest of his attacks.

Once you defeat Apophis, you can use the perfect decipher to have a chance of getting one random SSR weapon. Remember that world bosses are difficult to defeat, so you always need to partner up with other players to take them down, and Apophis is no different.