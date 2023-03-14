How to find and open Holo Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite’s chests have traditionally rewarded players loot at random, shooting out three to four pieces of typically underwhelming gear. However, the addition of Holo Chests has allowed island visitors to select which exact weapon and rarity they desire. Although these surely increase your chances of victory, you will need at one type of item to break them open. Here’s where you can find all Holo Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and how you can unlock them.

All Holo Chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As marked below, there are over 40 Holo Chest locations, but none are inside main POIs. Instead, these can be found on the side of buildings at almost every landmark on the map or at the front entrances of all gas stations. Each location will bear four bins that display a hologram of what high-rarity weapon is inside, and the weapon offerings differ at every location. Despite this, all guns at a Holo Chest location are guaranteed to be either of Epic or Legendary rarity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to unlock Holo Chests in Fortnite

Unlike basic chests, a Holo Chest requires the use of a key in order to unlock it, and the key will be removed from your inventory after one of the chest’s bins is opened. These key typically spawn as ground loot or inside of all other chests, though you can also purchase one from the CRZ-8 NPC that is north of Mega City. Additionally, you can also loot defeated enemies and use their keys.

Related: All vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Although keys do not technically take up any of your inventory slots, there are still some restrictions as to how you can obtain them. For one, once you are defeated, any keys you have dropped will not be accessible in your next match. Meanwhile, players will not be able to carry more than three keys at a time, so be sure to have squadmates hold any extras for you.