How to find Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy contains a large number of iconic locations that fans of the novels should already be familiar with. Most of the memorable locations, like the Forbidden Forest and the Hogwarts castle itself, can be discovered as you steadily progress through the story. Some, however, are more difficult to locate, like the famous wizarding equipment shop, Dervish and Banges. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work of finding the store for you so you’ll no longer have to.

Where to find Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find Dervish and Banges right beside Gladrags Wizardwear in North Hogsmeade. Since the two shops are both connected, you can simply enter either one of the two stores to get to the other.

Unfortunately, nobody actually tends to Dervish and Banges so you won’t be able to buy anything from this particular vendor. However, there is a Demiguise Statue and an Eyeball Chest located within it so that slightly makes up for the absence of a shopkeeper.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gear, though, you can easily walk over to their next door neighbor, Gladrags Wizardwear, to purchase the finest pieces of clothing you can afford. Located within the same block is Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, which you can go to if you’re looking to change your character’s appearance.

If you’re in the mood for some sweets, Honeydukes is located right across the street from Dervish and Banges. Although you won’t be able to buy anything from it, you can still try the various magical sweets that are located within it, like Fizzing Whizbees and Pepper Imps. There’s also a Level 1 and a Level 2 Lock located inside if you happen to have already learned the Alohomora Charm.