How to Fix CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Content Not Working

Players who purchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition are discovering that their Vault Edition content isn’t working. There’s a simple answer for this, and the fix is one that players are going to have to bear with for a while.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a few versions available for players to purchase, each giving them a certain set of bonus extras, such as campaign early access. However, many players who purchased the most expensive version of the game, the Vault Edition, are finding that their Vault Edition content isn’t working. We’ve discovered the problem, and some players won’t like the fix.

Related: Does MW3 Have A New Warzone – Explained

How to Fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Content Not Working

Image via Activision

The only fix to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition content not working is to wait until Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 starts. Much of the content is locked off until the first season starts, so players will need to wait until then to see it in their game.

We’ve been searching through the game looking for our CP or how to unlock the Blackcell Battle Pass without spending more money when we shouldn’t have to. When we realized it was just a matter of time, our stress melted away, but not our anticipation for all those new Operator skins.

Why is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Content Not Working

Image via Activision

The reason that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Vault Edition content isn’t working before the game’s first season starts is because it’s linked to that seasonal content. Included in the Vault Edition is the Blackcell Battle Pass, which adds 1,100 CP & 50 Battle Tier skips. These can only be accessed once the first season begins.

However, other Vault Edition content, such as the Nemesis Operator Pack and two new weapons are available in-game. This is because they’re not linked to the game’s seasonal content, so players can use them immediately.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released in the middle of Modern Warfare 2’s Season 6. That’s why there was no Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 when the game launched, and the reason that players must wait to engage with the full online experience the title has to offer.