How to Fix Diablo 4 “Queued For Game Start Game Pending” Issue

Diablo 4 players are eager to jump in and try the newest season, the Season of Blood, but like with every season, there are some issues preventing players from logging into the game, including the “Queued For Game Start Game Pending” issue.

Like me, many players will have to encounter this problem while trying to log in and be stuck waiting for the game to let you in to enjoy the new content at the start of the season, and there doesn’t seem to be a solid fix to the issue. Still, there are a few options that might speed up or resolve the issue if you’re lucky.

Why Am I Getting the “Queued for Game Start Game Pending” Pop Up?

There are a few simple reasons why you are likely getting this pop-up and having issues logging into Diablo 4, the first being your connection to the game servers may be weak, or your internet connection could be having some problems. The other is the more likely problem: server issues on Blizzard’s side, which usually happens during the launch of a new season, like the recently released Season of Blood.

How to Fix the “Queued for Game Start Game Pending” Issue in Diablo 4

There are currently no permanent fixes for the “Queued for Game Start Game Pending” issue, but there are a few things you can do to work around this issue that may work.

First is the most frustrating but still worth mentioning, and that’s waiting. If the servers are overloaded or flooded with players, it usually means it can’t handle any more players and is staggering logins to ensure it doesn’t completely break. Because of that, you might have to wait and come back a little later or just leave the game as it tries to log in, and it will eventually get you in. Another option is to restart the game completely, which has worked for me in the past after having issues logging in.

You could also check your internet connection and consider restarting your router; though this likely isn’t the main issue, it could help speed things along if your connection is a bit shaky.

Lastly, you can always check the Diablo server status or head to the game’s official X account, as they will often post about any issues or server problems there to keep players informed. This has been the case with Season of Blood, which has had a few error codes and login issues since launch.

If that all works, you should be able to jump into the game eventually, create your new seasonal character, and enjoy the Season of Blood! Just be sure to check out what class is performing well and decide what you want to play this time around.