How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 0

You might encounter several issues when attempting to play Fortnite from your computer, or your preferred console. Not every version of the game will work for you, and a common error to encounter is Error Code 0.

The cause of this error can vary, but it will prevent you from playing Fortnite if you’re trying to get into the game. There are a few ways to get around this. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Fortnite Error Code 0, and how to bypass it.

Related: How To Unlock All Lil Split Variants in Fortnite OG

What Causes the Fortnite Error Code 0

The cause of this error code has been linked to not having admin permissions to the game, or it might have something to do with your anti-cheat software. It’s a common issue that has appeared throughout Fortnite’s time and continues to cause several issues for players trying to get into the game. Because it’s a common issue, many players have found some great ways to get around it, unless there’s a server issue. When it’s a server issue, unfortunately, there’s little you can do about correcting this for your Fortnite game.

How to Fix The Fortnite Error Code 0

One of the best ways to get around this error code is setting the admin permissions to play Fortnite. You can do this from your desktop page, right clicking the icon, and making yourself an admin before you launch Fortnite. You’ll want to do this every time you play it, and you might need to shut down your application before starting it up again. Some have had to go into the Fortnite game files to manually do this.

Related: All Hidden Gnome Locations In Fortnite OG Season

I’ve found that the admin issue is a common problem when I run into this while playing Fortnite. However, it’s important to check out the Fortnite server status page to learn if the servers are having issues. When these locations are encountering problems, this is a good source to why you might receive Error Code 0 during your Fortnite gaming session, preventing you from getting into the game. When this is the source of the problem, it’s a waiting game. It’s all time to sit back, wait for the game to cool down, and see if the Epic Games developers can provide you any updated details.

You may find yourself waiting a short amount of time before the servers are ready for you to play Fortnite. The Epic Games team are usually effective at correcting these problems.