Fortnite is no stranger to error codes due to the fact that it’s an online-only title. There are errors for almost everything, including joining a party, which is what prevents players from having fun together when Fortnite Error Code 93 rears its head.

However, errors usually have fixes, and Error Code 93 has a few that can be used as a workaround to get players into the game. While not all of them work, one usually gives Fortnite enough of a kick that it gets players into the match they want, and everything else can fall into place from there. With this specific error code, though, Fortnite players might need to try every fix simultaneously if they want to join a party together.

Related: Will Fortnite OG Have A Live Event? Date, Time, & Season 5 Start

How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 93

Screenshot via Epic Games

Below, we’ve outlined the methods we’re aware of that will help users fix Fortnite Error Code 93. Players should try each of these to fix the error. If it still persists after one fix attempt, move onto the other and see if that works.

Fix 1: Change Character Skin

Changing character skins can fix Fortnite Error Code 93. It’s thought that this is because the error is linked to current player loadouts. Certain items might not work with other platforms or accounts, so changing skins can fix the error and allow the player to get into their match.

Fix 2: Set up A Private Party

Players can create their own party using the Epic Games friends list to start a match together in Fortnite and fix Error Code 93. This fix bypasses Fortnite’s default matchmaking systems and friends lists, so it removes the error by jumping players right into a match without needing to rely on Fortnite to do the bulk of the work.

What is Fortnite Error Code 93

Screenshot via Epic Games

Fortnite Error Code 93 is an error in the game that prevents players from joining a party. Often, it’ll be accompanied by the text “Unable to Join Party.” this error can crop up alongside Fortnite Error Code 91 because they’re both linked to party play. It can crop up for players on any platform, even mobile users, so when it’s an issue, it’s quite widespread. Luckily, all of the above fixes should help players get back into the game they love without the error causing them too much delay.

Players should keep an eye on the status of the Fortnite servers if they’re experiencing issues. There will often be an error that Epic Games is aware of on the official server page or the Fortnite Status Twitter account. Fixes or reports on when the error will be fixed can also be found there.