Just like almost every other game out there, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is also filled with plenty of bugs and glitches. Some of these bugs are minor and go away after a quick restart. However, others are game-breaking and require some extra effort. A big problem many players are facing is their game crashing. If you’re one of them, continue reading below as we are going to explain how to fix the Black Screen Crash error for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Related: How to parry in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Parry timing

How to fix Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Black Screen Crash error

Now, before following the methods, ensure your PC meets the game’s minimum system requirements. Sometimes, people start playing the game on hardware that can’t handle it, and this causes their game to crash. But if everything is fine on your end, feel free to follow the methods mentioned below.

Make sure your graphics drivers are updated

If you haven’t updated your graphics drivers for a while, now would be the right time to do so. The Black Screen Crash issue is usually fixed after the graphics drivers are updated. This is a pretty simple task, as it can be done directly from the dedicated GPU application. Nvidia GPU users can download the Nvidia GeForce Experience app, while those with an AMD card can use the AMD Radeon Software. Alternatively, you can go to Device Manager, expand the options by clicking on Display Drivers, and update your drivers from there.

Repair the files

Repairing the game files can also solve the Black Screen Crash error in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you’ve downloaded the game through Steam, you need to go to your Library, press right-click on the game’s icon, access the Properties, and select ‘Verify integrity of game files” from the Local Files tab. Xbox Game Pass users can go the Xbox app, go to the game page, click on the three-dotted icon, select Manage, and select ‘Verify and Repair” from the Files tab.

Related: Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steam Deck compatible?

Update the game

Ensure that your game is updated. Developers often solve bugs and glitches through various updates, so it is important for you to install the latest one. The quickest way to find out about a new update is to close the game and restart it. If there is a new update available, you’ll get notified about it.