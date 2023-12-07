LEGO Fortnite allows players to create a complete LEGO world of their own to share with friends or go it alone with various crafting and survival mechanics at its core. At least, it is when the “Unable to Create Your World” Error doesn’t stop them.

As a live service game, Fortnite is no stranger to errors. Sometimes, something as simple as too many players trying to launch the title can create a server queue that prevents players from enjoying their time with it. LEGO Fortnite is a game mode within Fortnite, but it’s still subject to specific errors that can get in the way of players enjoying themselves. The most egregious one we’ve experienced is the “Unable to Create Your World” LEGO Fortnite Error.

Related: Every Fishstick Skin in Fortnite, Ranked

How to Fix the “Unable to Create Your World” Error in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to fix the “Unable to Create Your World” Error in LEGO Fortnite is by trying again to create a world repeatedly until the world is created and players are thrown into it. We were hit with this error the first time we opened LEGO Fortnite after it launched on December 7, 2023, and it took us a long time to finally get into the game and start building with LEGO bricks.

What is the “Unable to Create Your World” Error in LEGO Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s not clear what causes the “Unable to Create Your World” Error in LEGO Fortnite. However, we suspect it has something to do with the number of players trying to create worlds at once. If too many are trying to create their own world, the servers may be unable to due to similar limitations that lead to server queues when high numbers of players try to play the game.

LEGO Fortnite presents players with the power to build their own world as soon as they open it. They can choose from a wide range of options that tailor the experience in their world to the one they desire. This level of customization requires every world to be unique, and that could put a strain on servers when so many people are trying to craft these worlds at once.

That’s all without mentioning the number of players already in their own LEGO Fortnite worlds. After all, Fortnite is already an incredibly popular game. We often see more than one million players in the Battle Royale playlist, so it’s to be expected that errors such as this will crop up in other Fortnite game modes from time to time.