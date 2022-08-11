How to fix the “Update Error, Please Try Again” issue in Tower of Fantasy

The new open-world mobile game Tower of Fantasy has been rolling out all over the world, with the players ecstatic to join in and try out the new shiny gacha game. Globally released by Hotta Studio and Level Infinite after the game’s success in China, Tower of Fantasy has been highly anticipated with millions of players preloading the game and chomping at the bit for regions and servers to open up. As with all new releases, day-one patches and small hotfixes are just one more modern occurrence when a game hits a wider audience. And Tower of Fantasy is no exception. So what to do when you get the dreaded “Update Error” message?

What is the Update Error message in Tower of Fantasy?

Players getting the Update Error message when they try to run the Tower of Fantasy app have likely encountered one of the several potential problems. The most obvious issue could be that the game has just been hotfixed or had a mini-patch deployed and your connection has failed to collect the new data. Another option could be that your phone has run out of free space for the new patch that it has been trying to download, so some storage cleanup might be required.

How to fix the Update Error message in Tower of Fantasy?

With the potential issues we have outlined above, the solutions are also fairly simple on the surface level. For example, if you are having connectivity problems, try checking your internet or wi-fi connection to see if it’s working properly. Then, try downloading the update one more time. If that doesn’t help, the next best solution could be to try and completely uninstall the game, then reinstall it again.

On the other hand, if the free storage space is the crux of the issue, your best solution would be to delete some unnecessary apps or move files around (and do it safely, of course), until there is enough space to install the new update.

If none of those solutions help alleviate the Update Error, then your next best course of action would be to contact the Hotta Studio support with a ticket explaining the problem, so that they can diagnose the issue for you.