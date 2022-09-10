The Corporate career path in BitLife is an excellent way to earn a lot of money. It’s a decent job that doesn’t do anything extraordinary for your character, but you could eventually become a CEO of a large business. You won’t be able to control the finer details of the company, but you can earn a lot of good money while in this career. The way you go about this is specific, though. This guide covers how to get a Corporate job in BitLife.

How the Corporate job works

The best way to increase your character’s chances of getting a corporate job is to make sure they attend business school. You can do this after your character has graduated high school and made their way to the university. When they reach this point, make sure they enroll in the business program and aim to get a business degree. This program will take four years to complete. After they’ve done this, the next step is to go to business school, which is essentially a graduate program. Before applying, you will want to ensure your character has high smarts and good grades.

After you’ve done that, the next step is to look for a Corporate job in the jobs category. It should say Business Analyst as the first job you can apply for work. You can do this by exploring the Occupation menu tab. Unfortunately, all the available jobs are randomized. If you do not see the Business Analyst job, close out of BitLife and exit the application completely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, turn on the BitLife application and search for the job again. Again, a list of newly available positions should appear, and there’s a chance the Business Analyst job will appear. If you don’t see it again, repeat the process. You will need this job for the Frisky Business challenge.

Once you have the job and applied for it, the next thing to do is to work your way up the Corporate ladder and try to land the CEO gig at the end. It comes with the best benefits and the highest amount of money your character can earn in this role.