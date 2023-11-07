How to get Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Go

Alolan Raichu is available to catch in Pokemon Go, but how do players get it? It’s not as easy as it sounds, as Alolan Raichu can only be acquired through certain special means in Pokemon Go.

Alolan Raichu debuted in Gen VII as one of the new regional variants in Pokemon Sun & Moon. In Pokemon Go, Alolan Raichu is an Electric/Psychic-type Pokemon with access to some powerful moves in battles, such as Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, and Psychic. Unlike regular Raichu, it uses its powers to fly through the air, treating its tail like a little surfboard. Unfortunately, this Pokemom has some big weaknesses, as it takes a ton of damage from Ground, Dark, and Bug-type moves, making it especially weak against Pokemon like Tyarnitar.

Related: What is a Shundo in Pokemon GO & How Do You Get One?

How To Catch An Alolan Raichu In Pokemon Go

Image Via. TheSilphRoad/Eventhisisused

Unfortunately, Alolan Raichu can only be encountered in Raid battles! As it’s a regional variant, it cannot be evolved from other Pokemon, as there are no Alolan versions of Pichu or Pikachu. Alolan Raichu also cannot be encountered in the wild. There have been times when it has appeared as part of special events, but it normally cannot be seen during regular play.

If Alolan Raichu is faced in a Raid, then the best Pokemon to bring into battle are ones that are Ground, Bug, or Dark-type, as they’ll all have an advantage against it. Some of the best options include Groudon Primal, Pheromosa, Hydreigon, or Tyranitar. All of these Pokemon can hit Alolan Raichu like a truck, thanks to their considerable type advantage.

The only other method for acquiring an Alolan Raichu is trading with another player. This method has limitations of its own, as it involves meeting another player in real life and spending Stardust for the trade to go through. As Alolan Raichu is considered a Special Pokemon (being a regional form), the trade will cost more than usual.

Related: Should You Get A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research Ticket in Pokemon Go – Gamepur

Niantic may put Alolan Raichu into a Research reward as a special encounter, which will make it a lot easier to catch. Until then, players will have to take a shot at fighting one during a Raid and hopefully defeating it in battle to add it to their Pokedex.