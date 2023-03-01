A big part of Fallout 76 is decorating your camp and making it look unique to you. Your camp can look however you want it to thanks to the numerous items found throughout the game. One of the more recent items to appear in the game is the Worm Farm. This farmyard treasure looks great in almost any base but especially those that are out on the range. This guide will show you how to get and use the Worm Farm in Fallout 76.

How to get and use the Worm Farm in Fallout 76

There are a lot of camp items that you can find throughout Appalachia with many of them having some sort of feature you can take advantage of. Items like the Brewing Station can be used for crafting and other items like the Hot Tub can get you stat increases. Luckily, to get the Worm Farm, you won’t need to get searching for hours to get the plans. You will, however, need o save up some Atoms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Worm Farm can be bought from the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76. You can access the Atomic Shop by going to the menu and selecting it from the options. Once there, you will see the Worm Farm available by itself or as part of the farm bundle alongside the Red Barn and some rocking chairs. The individual item will cost you 500 Atoms which can be obtained by completing challenges. If you are a Fallout 1st member, you will automatically get Atoms each month.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you purchase the Worm Farm or the bundle it is in, you will be able to build it at any of your camps. The Worm Farm can be found under the floor decor tab of the camp menu. Unfortunately, while the Worm Farm has the appearance of an interactable item, you are unable to interact with it after placing it down. This item is nothing more than decor for your base to help give it that country feel.