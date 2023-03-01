The developers have been consistently adding new weapons to the pool of legendary gear in Fallout 76. Added with the mutations update in season 12 is the Cold Shoulder – Rip Daring’s signature weapon that he uses while he hunts Cryptids. This legendary shotgun can be yours if you know how to unlock it. Make sure to get it while you can because it is well worth the effort. This guide will show you how to get the Cold Shoulder legendary shotgun in Fallout 76.

How to unlock the Cold Shoulder in Fallout 76

Each of the updates for Fallout 76 comes with additional legendary weapons for you to obtain. In previous updates, the developers added weapons like Foundation’s Vengeance were added. Most of the weapons that get added are able to be obtained from events. The Cold Shoulder, on the other hand, isn’t in an event mission. At least it isn’t right now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Cold Shoulder shotgun, you will need to work your way through the season 12 scoreboard which is themed after Rip Daring’s Cryptic Hunt. The shotgun is unlocked by reaching rank four on the scoreboard. Once you reach rank four, you can claim the plans for the shotgun. You automatically learn the plans for the shotgun this way and therefore won’t be able to purchase them from another player.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After learning the plans for the Cold Shoulder shotgun, you can craft it at any of the weapons workbenches around the map using the following materials:

4 Adhesive

3 Gears

2 Legendary Modules

4 Oil

7 Screws

16 Steel

7 Wood

You will also need to have the Gunsmith perk ranked up to rank two in order to build the weapon. Without that, the weapon will appear to be locked at any weapons workbench you use. The Cold Shoulder comes equipped with the following perks: