How to get Angel race in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is a popular Roblox game that allows players to explore a vast open world and engage in exciting battles against other players and bosses. One of the game’s unique features is the availability of different races, each with its strengths and weaknesses. One of the game’s rarest and most coveted races is the Angel race, which comes with its unique set of abilities.

How to become Angel race

You have a few options if you’re looking to get the Angel race in Blox Fruits. The easiest way to obtain the Angel race is to create a new account and hope you are lucky to spawn with it. However, if you are unwilling to create a new account, you can still obtain the Angel race by purchasing a Race Reroll from Tort, the NPC found in the game’s Second and Third sea. The Race Reroll costs 3,000 fragments or 90 Robux from the shop, and there is a 25% chance of getting the Angel race when you use it. The best place to find Tort is the Cafe in the Kingdom of Rose.

Is Angel Race good in Blox Fruits?

The Angel race comes with a variety of strengths and weaknesses. One of its most significant advantages is its ability to regenerate health and energy quickly using its V3. This can be used during battles to help regenerate your health and keep you in the fight longer. The Angel race is also great for sky camping, a tactic to avoid spam fruit attacks such as Dragon and Dough.

However, the Angel race also has some disadvantages. For example, while the higher initial Air Jump is beneficial, it still costs energy, making it challenging to use repeatedly. Additionally, jumping is not an effective way to dodge attacks, which can be a significant disadvantage in battles. As a result, many players prefer the Rabbit race, which is more popular and considered by many to be a better option overall.