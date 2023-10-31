How To Get Ballroom Etiquette – Humble Triumph in Final Fantasy XIV

Emotes are a fun way for your character to show off a range of emotions in Final Fantasy XIV, and there are several you can unlock. Many are obtained via special activities you can complete, such as the Ballroom Etiquette – Humble Triumph emote.

There’s only one way you go about unlocking the Humble Triumph emote, and it might take you some time before you can get it. Luckily, the activity connected to it is something you can freely do on your own, and you won’t always need to bring a party of players with you. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Ballroom Etiquette Humble Triumph emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where To Get The Humble Triumph Emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

This reward is tied to the Aloalo Island Varient Dungeon, a dungeon all Final Fantasy XIV players can unlock, so long as they can access the Endwalkers expansion. After purchasing the Endwalkers expansion, proceed through it, complete it, and then you’ll need to complete the latest Main Scenario Quests with your character for the Aloalo Island to become available. It would be best if you reached the “A Satrap’s Duty” quest, which was released in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.1 Update.

Upon reaching this point with your Final Fantasy XIV, go to Shallow Moor, a person you can find in Old Sharlayan. You can find them at coordinates (X:12.0, Y:13.3) and speak with them to grab the quest, “Stranger From Paradise,” which will set you on a path to unlock the Aloalo Dungeon. This is a dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV that you can choose to work through by yourself, or you can take a full party of four players.

As you complete it, you’ll earn Aloalo Potsherds, which you must collect to unlock the Humble Triumph emote. These are also required to purchase The Bold And the Braid Hairstyle. It’s also a good idea to work through the 12 Conservation Records in Aloalo Island with your Final Fantasy XIV character, as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have at least nine Aloalo Potsherds in your inventory, go to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan. They are standing beside Shallow Moor, close to the city’s center. Speak with Trisassant with your Final Fantasy XIV character, and you can purchase the Ballroom Etiquette – Humble Triumph for nine Aloalo Potsherds.