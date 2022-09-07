Devolved Namalon is an advanced crafting resource in Warframe. This means you need a blueprint and several other resources to be able to make it in your Foundry. It is primarily used in the construction of Necramech and the Helminth Archon Shard Segment needed to participate in Archon Hunts. This guide will explain where and how to get Devolved Namalon in Warframe.

How to craft Devolved Namalon in Warframe

To get the blueprint for Devolve Namalon, you must visit Otak at the Necralisk on Deimos. You can buy it from him for 2000 Standing at the Rank of Stranger with the Entrati Syndicate. Leveling up the Entrati Syndicate is a complex process that is well worth the effort for the rewards this faction can give you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players eager to attempt Archon hunts in the Veilbreaker update will need 10 Devolved Namalon to craft the Helminth Archon Shard Segment. When you have the blueprint, you can make Devolved Namalon at the Foundry in your Orbiter using the following resources. Each time you craft this blueprint, you will create 20 Devolved Namalon for your trouble.

1000 Credits

20 Namalon

20 Ferros

160 Rubedo

15 Lucent Terroglobe

These are rare resources, but they can all be found on Deimos. This infested open world is challenging, so ensure to bring some friends or a powered-up Warframe to keep you alive long enough to farm these materials. This infinite blueprint allows you to craft as much Devolved Namalon as you need as long as you have the materials they require.

Ferros

Ferros can be found by heading to the Plains of Eidolon on Earth and mining the red mineral veins.

Lucent Terroglobe

Lucent Teroglobe can be farmed on the Cambion Drift and will be found in Vitrific Outcrops or as bounty rewards.

Namalon

Namalon can be found by mining yellow mineral veins on the Cambion Drift on Deimos. It can also be found in small quantities from storage containers in Bonus Vaults during Isolation Vault Bounties.

Rubedo

Rubedo is a common resource found by playing missions on Earth, Lua, Phobos, Europa, Pluto, Sedna, and the Orokin Void. It is very easy to farm, as it drops from pretty much all in-mission loot sources, and veteran players will most likely have huge volumes of it. New players can amass it in large numbers, as long as you keep track of some simple steps when exploring Warframe’s vast world.

Head to Deimos and hunt down its rare resources to craft your own supply of Devolved Namalon. Make sure to save at least 10 of this rare material to participate in Archon Hunts.