Moonshine Shine is a powerful resource you’re going to need in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an upgrade material that you can use to improve your equipment, further boosting your character’s strength and item level as they play the game. Going out of your way to grab this will be necessary for those who plan to do the higher content in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Moonshine Shine in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Moonshine Shine in Final Fantasy XIV

Tracking down where to grab the resource is not the hard part. What is difficult is making sure you have the correct currency to offer the vendor and receive these items. The vendor you need to visit will be Nesvaaz, and you can find them in Radz-at-Han. They will be at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0) in one of the many market stalls throughout Radz-at-Han. You can find the material for sale on Nesvaaz’s vendor under the Out-of-this-world Oddities category.

When you attempt to purchase the item, Nesvaaz will only accept the payment of one Aglaia Coin and one Euphrosyne Coin for this item. These coins are from different alliance raids, the Aglaia alliance raid, and the Euphrosyne alliance raid. You will need to complete these two separate instances at least once to receive the coins and take them to Nesvaaz.

Right now, Euphrosyne arrived for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3, and players can only receive one Euphrosyne coin after completing the raid per week. However, this restriction will be lifted in a few months following the initial launch of the raid. It will be similar to Aglaia, in which you can earn a coin every time you complete this encounter.