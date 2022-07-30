How to get Meramon in Digimon Survive

Meramon is one of the first champion level monsters you’re likely to come across in Digimon Survive, around the same time as you can recruit Fangmon, Deltamon, and Dokugumon. Meramon stands out from these other early game champions with its high level of ranged elemental damage (in this case, fire) as well as solid mobility, including a Vertical Move score of 2. Watch out, though, as Meramon is (naturally) very weak to water damage.

Related: How to get Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to befriend Meramon

To befriend Meramon, you’ll need to face one in battle and succeed in a negotiation with it. Your first opportunity to do this is in Chapter 3 of the story, in the Free Battle area outside the school. Meramon’s questions during negotiation seem to point to it being a bit of a rascal — rude but not overly mean-spirited. The best available responses tend to be ones where you show admiration toward Meramon. If you’d rather not worry about any guesswork, though, the best answers to each question are as follows:

Questions Best answers Ain’t you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat? You look strong. Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way! [Let it simmer down.] Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best! Yeah, the best! I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa! Nice, a tough one! I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right? You know your stuff! This is my turf! Leave me some food and get outta here! I’ll think about it. Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy! [Stare in amazement.]

Once you successfully answer enough of Meramon’s questions, you’ll be given the choice to either ask for items or befriend the monster. Choosing to befriend doesn’t guarantee success, but since Meramon is in a Free Battle area, you’ll be able to try again as many times as you want.