Where to exchange and turn in Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV

The rewards you receive from dungeons and raids in Final Fantasy XIV are useful resources that you can use to augment your builds. Several special coins and items you find at the end of a raid are typically given to an NPC to exchange for powerful armor and weapons, increasing your character’s strength. The Euphrosyne Coins is one of these unique items you can give to an NPC, but you need to track them down. Here’s what you need to know about where to exchange and turn in your Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to use your Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to go to Radz-at-Han to turn them into an NPC called Nesvaaz. You should be able to find them at one of the various market stalls in this location, and it’s likely an NPC you’ve spoken with before to receive several items. You can find them at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0). They will be the Totem and Sundry Exchange vendor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nesvaaz will have access to special materials, such as Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine, which various crafters can use to create unique items for you, so long as the crafters know how these recipes.

If you want to gain access to these resources and stock up on Euphrosyne Coins, you will need to unlock the Euphrosyne alliance dungeon raid, which is a part of the Myths of the New Realm quests. Anyone who has already completed the Algaia alliance raid should have access. You can now go to Mor Dhona to talk with Deryk to start the quest Return to the Phantom Realm, gaining access to the Euphrosyne alliance raid dungeon.