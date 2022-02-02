How to get Ningguang’s new skin for free in Genshin Impact

Ningguang received a new skin in Genshin Impact, the Orchid’s Evening Gown. It’s a skin created to celebrate the in-game holiday, the Lantern Rite. But unlike Keqing’s new skin, you can receive this one completely for free. But you’ll have to participate in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event to obtain the skin.

Ningguang’s skin can be received from within the event store once you accumulate enough event currency. You’ll need 2400 Affluence Talismans, 2200 Immaculate Talismans, and 1800 Conquest Talismans. Note: you won’t have to spend this event currency. The game just checks whether or not you’ve earned enough throughout the event.

Once you gain enough of these Talismans, you can go to the event menu and click “The Moon’s Comely Brow.” You will then receive the skin, completely for free. This skin follows the trend of 4-star characters receiving free skins, as Barbara went through a similar process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note: the event requires you to be up-to-date with all of the Archon Quests, which requires the completion of Inazuma. If you are not this far, you won’t be able to get this skin for free. But if you’re a huge Ningguang fan, you will have the opportunity to buy the skin for money at a later time.