How to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to take full advantage of the crafting system in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to get your hands on a lot of different crafting materials. Dreamlight Valley offers everything from different types of Wood and Fabric to Sand and Pebbles. These materials are used to craft fantastic furniture items that you can sprinkle all around your home and the valley. Pebbles are one of the weirder materials you can use, but they are worthwhile to obtain. This guide will show you where you can get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you take a look under the foraging section of the collections menu, you can see the biomes that contain each of the different materials. For Pebbles, you can find them in four different biomes. These biomes are Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Forgotten Lands. Of course, the collections menu won’t tell you exactly how to find the material you are looking for. That you need to discover on your own.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pebbles are found by getting out your trust Royal Shovel and digging up the ground in any of the biomes they can spawn in. Earlier biomes like Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor will drop Pebbles on occasion, so if you want more of them you will want to head to the Sunlit Plateau or the Forgotten Lands. These biomes have the highest chance of spawning Pebbles and can even spawn them when you do other tasks such as destroying Night Thorns.

What are Pebbles used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There aren’t a ton of crafting recipes that require Pebbles as a component. The following items require the use of Pebbles to create:

Asphalt

Natural Rock Path

Loose Gravel Path

Classic Snowman

Fountain

Granite Fire Bowl

Snow Lady

Snow Kid

Zen Garden

As you can see, you won’t be crafting amazing items with Pebbles right now in the game. Fortunately, there should be more craftable items making their way to Dreamlight Valley in future updates. Until then, collect as many Pebbles as you can so you have them, and make sure to upgrade your home’s storage.