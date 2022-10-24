Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various ingredients that you can obtain from fruits and vegetables to a myriad of fish swimming around the different bodies of water. The ingredients that you gather can be used to make meals that you can share with the residents of the valley. One of the fish you will find yourself needing to find multiple times is Salmon. Not only is this fish required for multiple meals, but it is needed to complete multiple quests. This guide will show you how to get Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You might go a long time in the game without realizing that Salmon are in it. Thanks to the Scar’s Kingdom update, there is now more of a need for this fish. Scar will task you with catching some Salmon as part of the Friends Aren’t Food quest so you can make him some delicious meals. Unfortunately, Salmon isn’t a fish that you can find right away in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other fish in the game, Salmon are found in a specific location. You can actually find this fish in two different biomes; the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. If you need this fish to complete Scar’s quest, you should already have the Sunlit Plateau unlocked. The Sunlit Plateau, however, seems to be bugged and the fishing nodes don’t always appear. Because of this, it is best to have the Frosted Heights unlocked as well.

You can get Salmon by fishing the white nodes in either of the biomes. This is the most common node that will appear but that doesn’t mean you will always get Salmon. These nodes can spawn other fish as well. Make sure to bring a resident assigned to the fishing role with you to increase your chances of getting Salmon and get more of the fish.