How to get the Baby Builder achievement in Unpacking

The Baby Builder achievement in Unpacking is unlocked by building a tower out of baby blocks. While it isn’t especially precise like the Fuzzy Friends achievement, you might not know it’s there because of the hidden achievements list. If you find yourself in this position, our guide below will help you out.

This achievement can be unlocked in 2018, the game’s final level. For help with completing any of the prior levels, we have guides up on the site for 1997, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015. There is also the option to complete levels by setting items anywhere for those that aren’t into the puzzle gameplay.

The blocks are all situated in the nursery room upstairs, split between the two boxes stacked on top of each other. There are 15 blocks in total. You’ll need to form a structure in which all the blocks are connected to snag the Baby Builder achievement. This also unlocks the block tower sticker for use in the game’s photo mode. It’s worth noting that nothing happened when we initially formed the tower. When we tried experimenting to find out how tall we could make a single tower, however, the achievement popped upon placing a fifth block on top of a four-block-tall stack.