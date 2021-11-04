How to get the Fuzzy Friends achievement in Unpacking

The Fuzzy Friends achievement in Unpacking is awarded for putting the tiger and pig side by side. It’s a simple achievement that could go unnoticed by many players because of the hidden achievements list. If you’re aiming for 100% completion, our guide is here to help.

This achievement can be unlocked in 2018, the game’s final level. For help with completing any of the prior levels, we have guides up on the site for 1997, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015. There is also the option to complete levels by setting items anywhere for those that aren’t into the puzzle gameplay.

The tiger and pig in question are found in the nursery room upstairs. They’re both inside the box stacked atop the other box. The stuffed animals need to be sitting right next to each other while facing in opposite directions as in the screenshot below. In our case, the achievement popped when we sat them side to side on the chair in front of the crib, though anywhere works as long as they’re positioned correctly. This achievement also unlocks the sticker of the pig and tiger arm wrestling for use in the game’s photo mode.