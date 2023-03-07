How to get the Brahmin Pen plans in Fallout 76

There are plenty of camp items for you to obtain in Fallout 76. Appalachia has everything from ornate rugs to massive lookout towers. Because of this, you can decorate your camp however you like. If you want to go for that rustic farm look, you can grab yourself a Brahmin Pen and take care of some cattle. Of course, a plan like this isn’t very easy to come by and will take a bit to obtain. This guide will show you how to get the Brahmin Pen plan in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Brahmin Pen plans in Fallout 76

The Brahmin Pen is one of the many camp items you can get in Fallout 76. Placing it in your camp allows you to farm some Brahmin meat and get yourself some milk. Like other camp items, however, you will need to track down the whereabouts of the plans for this camp item. Thankfully, there are quite a few spawn locations for it so it isn’t the most difficult item to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple ways that you can get your hands on the plans for the Brahmin Pen. First off, you can find this plan in containers all around the map but the chance of it spawning is pretty small. You can also get this plan from treasure if you follow one of the treasure maps. If you want to complete missions to obtain this item, you can get it by completing workshop defense missions. Finally, you can also get this plan by completing the daily op mission.

Related: How to get and use Mutated Party Packs in Fallout 76

If you decide that you want to take the monetary route, you can also purchase the Brahmin Pen plans from multiple vendors around the wasteland. The following vendors have a chance to be selling the plans:

Free States Vendor in Whitespring Resort

Shopping Mall Vendor in Whitespring Resort

Traveling Vendor Grahm

Vendor Bot Wallace in Berkeley Springs Station

Watoga Vendor Bot in Watoga Station

If you plan on purchasing the plans, you can usually find them for around 250 Caps. This price can increase or decrease depending on your Charisma score and perks. Either way, make sure you save up some caps so you can purchase them.