How to get the Bulma skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s ever-expanding roster of playable characters grows even further with the arrival of the Dragon Ball collaboration. In addition to notable fighters like Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus joining the fray, Bulma — perhaps the most prominent non-fighting Dragon Ball character — has also dropped onto the island. Here’s how to play as this iconic Dragon Ball character.

How to obtain the Bulma skin

Like the other Dragon Ball skins, you’ll have to purchase the Bulma skin from the item shop using V-Bucks to play as her. You can purchase the Bulma skin for 1,200 V-Bucks. This will get you both her regular style, which sees her don a white shirt and red neckerchief, and her lab coat style, which outfits her in a long, white lab coat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can purchase the Vegeta & Bulma Bundle in the item shop to get both Bulma and her husband for 2,300 V-Bucks. This bundle also includes Vegeta’s Charging Up emote, which Vegeta can use to transform between multiple styles in-game. Considering the individual prices of the Vegeta and Bulma skins add up to 3,000 V-Bucks if purchased separately, this bundle might be worth buying if you’re looking for the most bang for your V-Buck.

You can also find Bulma in-game at the new Kame House location, where you can purchase the Nimbus and Kamehameha Mythic items from her. If you’re not able to get to her, you can also find Capsule Corp capsules scattered about the island to secure these items as well.