Where to find Bulma and Kame House in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collaboration sees a few of the series’ iconic faces join Fortnite’s expansive roster of playable characters. In addition, you’ll be able to find one of these characters, Bulma, on the map as an NPC. To get to Bulma, you’ll first need to find a notable Dragon Ball location that was added to the island as part of the collaboration: the Kame House. Here’s how to get to both Bulma and the Kame House.

Where to find Bulma and the Kame House on the island

You’ll find the Kame House on the far east part of the map. It’s on a small island to the east of Launchpad, and south of Looper Landing. We’ve marked the location of the house on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start a match, simply parachute over to the marked location. On this small island, you’ll find the Kame House, which is easily identifiable by the “Kame House” text on its front.

Once you’ve found the house, you’ve pretty much found Bulma. You can spot her roaming about this tiny island. If you talk to her, you can purchase either the Kamehameha or Nimbus Mythic items from her for 250 gold bars each, which makes her a handy NPC to visit if you’re looking to snag these event-exclusive items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also purchase Bulma, along with other characters like Goku and Vegeta, from the item shop to play as them. The Dragon Ball collaboration consists of far more than just new skins and locations, however. New Dragon Ball-themed Power Unleashed quests have been added to the game, which you can complete to unlock various cosmetic rewards, Level Up Tokens, and the Shenron Glider.