How to get The Catch Polearm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced a host of new mechanics and weapons to the game, including The Catch polearm. The Catch is available outside of the Genshin Impact gacha system, so will be high demand for players. That said, getting it is pretty complicated.

The first thing you will need to do is make sure you have access to the Serenitea Pot. The reason for this is that you need a fishing rod, and you can only get one if you have access to the game’s housebuilding mechanic. When you have that sorted, a quest called Exploding Population will appear in your quest list, and this is how you get the fishing rod.

Once you have finished the quest, you will then be able to visit Genshin Impact’s various fishing vendors. If you visit Kujiari Momji, who can be found just between Inazuma City and Byakko Plain, then you can purchase The Catch from her.

The thing is, you cannot purchase it for money, and will instead need to trade fish for it. You will need to trade the following numbers of fish for it.

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

The Catch will grand 10% Energy Recharge, and will increase Elemental Burst damage by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT rate by 6% at refinement level 1.

You can find the locations of where to catch various fish in our fishing Genshin Impact fishing locations guide. You will also need to make sure you have the correct bait to catch each type of fish.