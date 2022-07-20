How to get the Compass Rose Shotgun in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

The Compass Rose shotgun in Destiny 2 will be available for you to loot during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. It’s a seasonal event closing out the Season of the Haunted, and you will be able to play it until August 9. You have a limited window to grab this weapon, and hopefully, grab a god roll before it’s over. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Compass Rose shotgun in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

Where to find the Compass Rose

The Compass Rose will be a regular drop throughout the Bonfire Bash activity. This is the main event in the Solstice of Heroes celebration, giving you the chance to receive it each time you participate. You or other Fireteam members will loot it at the end of the Bonfire Bash when you go to the center of the map to receive your rewards. The more times you play through the Bonfire Bash with Silver Leaves you’ve looted through other activities, the more chances you have of finding the weapon traits for your playstyle.

If you’re looking to receive a god roll of this weapon, we recommend this breakdown for the weapon for any PvP players out there. Although this shotgun does not do anything out of the ordinary, it’s extremely good at being a practical shotgun, which is all you can ask for in Destiny 2.

Compass Rose PvP God Roll

Barrel: Full Choke

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Quickdraw

Perk 2: Snapshot / Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

Related: Destiny 2 Compass Rose God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

You have until August 9 to find the perfect Compass Rose and add it to your collection. Make sure to consistently upgrade your Candescent armor during the Solstice of Heroes celebration.