How to get the Fylgja Horn mount in Final Fantasy XIV￼￼￼￼

Final Fantasy XIV’s PvP mode Crystalline Conflict has been quite the hit since its release in Patch 6.1. Since its inception, Square Enix has taken great care to try and balance each job while also providing incentives to participate in this quick form of player versus player combat. In Patch 6.2 Buried Memory, Series Two provides all new rewards to earn, including the Fylgja Horn mount for players who put in the work.

Obtaining the Fylgja Horn mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Fylgja Horn is a brand new red dragon mount that is obtainable in Series Two of Crystalline Conflict. In order to add it to the collection, players must be willing to spend quite a bit of time in ranked Crystalline Conflict matches. Participating in matches will reward series experience that increases the player’s Crystalline Conflict Series Rank over time. Players will earn experience towards their rank regardless of whether or not they win or lose. Of course, one receives more experience for a win than for a loss.

There are quite a few rewards to unlock as you progress through the ranks, but the ultimate goal is to reach Series Rank 25. This is the accomplishment that provides the Fylgja Horn mount.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once a player reaches rank 25, they can open their PvP Profile via their Character menu. In the top right corner, they can click Series Malmstones to bring up the Crystalline Conflict Series 2 rank chart. Right clicking the achieved rank will allow the player to claim the reward.

Related: What is the release date for Patch 6.2 Buried Memory in Final Fantasy XIV? Answered

There are many other rewards to unlock in Buried Memory, including the new Wondrous Lanner Whistle mount. Players can also continue the main story by accepting the In Search of Azdaja quest in Radz-at-Han.