Fallout 76 is filled with plenty of weapons for you to track down and build. While some of these weapons can be bought, traded, or found in the wild, some of them need to be built. The Gauss Shotgun is a powerful weapon that strikes fear into the hearts of many in the wasteland but getting it isn’t the easiest task. Be prepared to search for a little while. This guide will show you how to get the Gauss Shotgun in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Gauss Shotgun in Fallout 76

Few would say that the Gauss Shotgun isn’t the most powerful weapon in its class in Fallout 76. This strong firearm can easily rip through enemies if your build is strong enough. Of course, getting your hands on it requires a bit of work and won’t come easy. It all starts with farming reputation points for the Settler faction after completing the Wastelanders’ quest line.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Farming reputation for the Settlers is pretty simple. All you need to do is complete missions for them each day. When you reach the rank of Ally with the Settlers, you can purchase the plans for the Guass Shotgun from Samuel. He can be found leaning up against the sign in the back of Foundation. Samuel sells the plans for the Gauss Shotgun for 500 Gold Bullion.

Once you have the plans for the Gauss Shotgun, you can build it at any weapons workbench around Appalachia using the following materials:

14 Aluminum

6 Circuitry

2 Legendary Modules

15 Screws

4 Silver

4 Springs

7 Steel

8 Wood

As you can see, the Shotgun requires a fair number of materials to build just like the Gauss Minigun, but it is worth it for the amount of power that it contains. After building your first Gauss Shotgun, you will be able to receive the weapon as a reward for completing missions and events. You can also get it from the Purveyor as a legendary weapon.