How to get the Little Ladies’ Dance emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Little Ladies’ Day event is back for 2023. Little Ladies’ Day is an exclusive holiday to the world of Eorzea and themed after the Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri. It arrives every year in March to provide a bit of fun for the fans. This year’s rewards a new emote called the Little Ladies’ Dance. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Ballroom Etiquette – Fan Fare emote in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to learn the Little Ladies’ Dance, you are going to have to complete the Inheritance quest found in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. This quest is only available during the Little Ladies’ Day event from Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 AM PT until Wednesday, March 15 at 7:59 AM PT.

How to complete the Inheritance quest in FFXIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest starts from the Royal Seneschal in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at x:10.5, y:8.6. The first thing you have to do is speak to Aldiytha, who can be found by taking an Aetheryte to the Gladiator’s Guild and heading straight east to the Gold Court at x:11.2, y:11.2.

Next, take the Aetheryte to the Adventurer’s Guild and find the Grizzled Historian inside The Quicksand of Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at coordinates x11.4, y:9.4. After this take the Aetheryte to the Thaumaturges’ Guild in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald and head up the stairs to the Mythril Eye Reporter at coordinates x7.7, y:12.4.

Return to Aldiytha again and show her the fan. Next, you have to talk to the following npcs:

Willowy Noblewoman – Back the way you came and up the stairs to the Goldsmith shop at x:10.1, y:12.4 .

. Haughty Mother – Take an Aetheryte to the Sapphire Avenue exchange and head north to x:14, y:10 .

. Restless Nobleman – Just north from the previous NPC at x13.3, y:9.4.

Return to Aldiytha once final time for a cutscene, and then back just north of where you initially started the quest at x:10.7, y:9.1 to complete it and receive the Ballroom Etiquette – Fan Fare item and the Her Greatest Fan achievement. Using this item grants the Little Ladies’ Dance emote.