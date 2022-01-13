How to get the Madcap skin in Fortnite

For those who have played Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, Madcap may seem very familiar. This is due to the character being a former NPC that one could find and do quests for in Corny Crops. However, with that location now gone, it seems the glowing mushroom will soon be turned into a skin that can be bought exclusively from the Item Shop.

Although Madcap has never earned his own skin before, prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina has claimed that the character’s dedicated cosmetic set is likely to debut in Chapter 3 Season 1. Thus, as the season will be ending on March 19, players should expect MadCap to arrive very soon. Additionally, it is said that Madcap’s skin and his Bello Bag Back Bling is of Epic-rarity and will go for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Surprisingly, anyone who had played the battle royale during Winterfest 2021 event can now login to automatically obtain the first piece of Madcap’s set for free, the Rare Crescent Shroom Harvesting Tool — which ultimately points to the character’s eventual arrival. After his debut, it is likely the skin will also reappear in the shop’s rotation multiple times before the end of the year.

