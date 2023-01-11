The Mama Automaton minion is one you can add to your growing companion collection in Final Fantasy XIV. These companions do not add any gameplay value or combat bonus to being around you, but they follow you and are adorable while with you, which has to count for something. The MamaAutomaton is also the perfect minion to have around when it hits Halloween. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Mama Automaton minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Mama Automaton minion in Final Fantasy XIV

You can unlock the Mama Automaton and add a ghost companion that follows you around by purchasing it from the Manderville Gold Saucer using the casino’s exclusive currency, MGP. You can choose to buy MGP by exchanging Gil, the actual currency in Final Fantasy XIV, or by playing one of the many mini-games featured at the establishment. There are multiple for you to play through, and it might take a bit to reach the required amount for Mama Automaton, 30,000, but it shouldn’t be too difficult.

You can find it by speaking with any Gold Saucer Attendants labeled as Prize Claim. When you talk with them, select you to want to see the choices in Prize III. The Mama Automaton will be among the choices you can take home with you. If you’re looking for some ways to make some quick MGP, we recommend checking out any of the available mini-games that are opening while you visit the Gold Saucer. These mini-games do swap out while you visit.

The creature floats in the air and will follow you around while you play Final Fantasy XIV.