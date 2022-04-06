How to get the Masterwork Handbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you enjoy playing as a Stabbomancer, you may want to get your hands on the Masterwork Handbow. This legendary pistol has only one arrow in its clip, but that’s all you need. This weapon’s ability makes it so that one arrow will shoot six more into a nearby enemy if you get a critical hit. Critical hits also automatically reload the weapon. All of that is great, but when you mix it with enhanced critical hit damage, it becomes amazing. Here is how you can get your hands on the Masterwork Handbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may not remember him, but there is a miniboss in the Wonderlands named Captain Swallow. It’s easy to forget this boss since you run into him for only a brief moment. To take this boss on, you need to progress far enough into the campaign to complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest and unlock the Nocean section of the Overworld. Once this is done, head down the hill from Brighthoof and hang a right. You will find a dungeon door on the other side of some grass. The doors are nestled in a group of coral pieces on the cliffside.

Completing this dungeon the first time will get you a Shrine Piece for the Shrine of Grindanna. While it may be easy to disregard this dungeon afterward, go back to it and farm the boss at the end to have an increased chance at getting the Masterwork Handbow. This boss is easy to fight, but you will need to contend with waves of enemies before you can fight him. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before farming for any legendary gear. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and obtaining gear that increases your Loot Luck.