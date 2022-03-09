How to get the Match Point skin in Fortnite

If you are a fan of tennis, it can be particularly difficult to own one of the Fortnite skins dedicated to the sport. Reason being, there is only a select few and each tends to disappear for months on end. This especially goes for the Match Point skin, as it previously left the game for over two years.

Match Point is a skin decked out in all-white, sleek tennis gear and can only be bought in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. It first debuted in Chapter 1 Season 9, but has appeared just nine times in the shop’s rotation since. Match Point did last become available on March 8, 2022 after being gone a whooping 757 days. However, as the equally rare Volley Girl has surprisingly been in the Item Shop numerous times in 2022, this may mean the same for Match Point in the near future.

As Fortnite re-releases skins to celebrate relevant real-world events, it is worth noting Match Point could return once the U.S. Open tennis championship is underway on August 29. In the meantime, the battle royale has also added two skins inspired by tennis star Naomi Osaka, both expected to be in the Item Shop till late March.

