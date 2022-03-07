How to get the Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Moonlight Greatsword was a weapon previously featured in FromSoftware’s Dark Souls trilogy. Like many of the series’ other weapons, the blade makes a return in Elden Ring, but not in the way you might expect. Rather than being an obtainable item, the Moonlight Greatsword is relegated to being a weapon skill only usable on the Dark Moon Greatsword.

You’ll obtain the Dark Moon Greatsword by following Ranni the Witch’s questline to its end. At its conclusion, you’ll be able to pick up the weapon, which has the Moonlight Greatsword skill. Below are the required stats to both wield the blade, and use its unique skill:

16 Strength

11 Dexterity

38 Intelligence

This blade is best-suited for Intelligence builds. The Moonlight Greatsword ability sees your character raising the sword up as it becomes enchanted by magic. The ability temporarily increase the blade’s magic attack power, and also lets you deal frost damage. Additionally, any fully-charged attacks will propel an energy blast in front of you.

