One of the major appeals of Fortnite is the insane amount of skins available in the game. Whether it’s a skin for a specific item or simply an outfit skin, there is always new stuff to try. That said, some skins are rarer than others and hence, coveted. Paradigm skin is one of those skins that are highly prized and a favorite amongst fans. Naturally, most players would like to obtain it, but there is a possibility they might not know how to do so. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get the Paradigm skin in Fortnite.

How to obtain the Paradigm skin in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paradigm is a member of the infamous group The Seven, which also includes The Visitor and The Scientist. Her body armor is similar to Singularity’s, whereas her helmet design shares similarities with the Rox. Her outfit skin was the final one for Chapter 1 before the map was sucked into a black hole.

Unfortunately, since the skin was released so long ago, it’s not always available in the shop. When it was in the shop during the blackout event, the skin could be bought for 1,200 V-Bucks. If you are looking to add the skin to your collection, you’ll need to wait for it to come back in the in-game shop rotation. Needless to say, there is no free method to acquire skin in the game.

The Paradigm isn’t just plain skin, as it comes with different styles. You can change its head design into Smile, Crosshair, Glitch, or Dancer, whereas its clothing color can either be default or white.