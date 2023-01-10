The Pearl of Flames is a rare resource for you to obtain in Final Fantasy XIV. Unlike the other resources you can gather up in the game, this one requires you to complete a specific piece of content. If you don’t have a character stronger enough to undergo these encounters, you may want to wait and see if you can level up and then complete it with some friends. This item creates the Infernal Archfiend Cloak and the Flamecloaked Barding. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Pearl of Flames in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Pearl of Flames in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re trying to find the Pearl of Flames, you have your work cut out for you. It only drops from the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial. Before you can try competing in this difficult trial, make sure to complete the standard version by progressing through the Main Scenario Quests into 6.3, and the regular Mount Ordeals trial is a requirement to reach the end of this section. Upon completing this encounter, return to Old Sharlayan to speak with the Wandering Minstrel, who unlocks access to the Extreme version.

When you complete the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial, the Pearl of Flames will be there as a piece of loot. Unfortunately, you will be competing against the other players who also participated in the encounter, which means you will need to roll better than they did to ensure you walk away with this piece of loot. Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that won’t happen, which means you’ll need to complete it again and have better luck.

Alternatively, suppose you’ve acquired a Flamecloaked Weapon from this trial or purchased it from Nesvaaz in Rad-at-Hanz. In that case, you can use the Desynthesis ability as a Disciple of the Hand and extract a Pearl of Flames from these weapons. We don’t recommend it if you don’t already have this weapon.